Genevieve returns to social media for 44th birthday...to the delight of many fans

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Genevieve Nnaji, the renowned actress, marked her 44th birthday on social media after being absent from it for several months.
Prior to her birthday message, she hadn't tweeted since December 31.
She posted a new photo of herself with the caption "plus one" on her Twitter page. Furthermore, she used her Instagram stories to share birthday greetings from her friends, including Waje, Stella Damasus, Uche Jombo, Funke Akindele, and Ini Edo.
The actress' health concerns
It is worth remembering that in May, rumours began circulating online that the actress was struggling with mental health problems after she deleted all of her posts and unfollowed all accounts on her verified Instagram account.
However, her team subsequently refuted these allegations. Since then, Nnaji has been mostly absent from both social media and Nollywood events.
The only public appearance made by the legendary actress was at the 2022 edition of the Creative African Nexus in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, where she spoke to diplomats about the significance of promoting development in Africa's film industries.
