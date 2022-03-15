RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Peruzzi threatens Twitter user who accused him of fathering Davido's son

Peruzzi vows to go after Mdee over his remarks.

Nigerian music star Peruzzi [EveryEveryNG]

Nigerian singer Peruzzi has threatened to deal with the Twitter user who accused him of fathering Davido's son, Ifeanyi.

Mdee had made some unflattering remarks about Davido and his child on Twitter on Monday, March 14, 2022.

While responding to Mdee's tweet, Peruzzi said he was going to pay dearly for the remarks he made.

"And When/If I See You, You’ll Show Me The DNA Test Result. This Your Nonsense Will Pay Off Brother, On G," he tweeted.

"Dem Go Dey Hype You, Dey Support Your Nonsense. When E Set, Hope Dem Go Dey To Hype You Still."

"Me & David Are 2 Different People. So Na 2 Markets You Buy. Except Na Really My Child. On G!

Peruzzi's tweets came hours after Davido had vowed to deal with the Twitter user.

"Deadman walking! You don carry ur hate for me to my child !! Innocent child! Brother, YOU DO THIS ONE !!!! Oya na," he replied.

The allegation that Peruzzi is the father of Davido's son has made the headlines several times.

Davido wearing a Balmain polo [instagram/davido} Pulse Nigeria

However, Peruzzi has come out to deny the allegations.

The music star cleared the air during an interview with Chude Jideonwo on his show 'WithChude.'

According to him, it was absurd that people would make up stories about him sleeping with the partner of the man who changed his life.

"Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who helped me. Do you know how crazy that is?'' he said.

"Even if you hate me as a person, what did Davido do to you? Anyway, right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me.”

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first son. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.

The music and his estranged fiancee, Chioma, welcomed Ifeanyi right after his proposal.

