RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pepsi Naija unveils Crowd Kontroller as new DJ brand ambassador

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPepsi

Pepsi Naija unveils Crowd Kontroller as new DJ brand ambassador
Pepsi Naija unveils Crowd Kontroller as new DJ brand ambassador

Soft drink giant, Pepsi Naija, has unveiled popular disk jockey, Crowd Kontroller, as its newest DJ brand ambassador.

Recommended articles

The talented DJ was announced as the latest brand face, to the delight of the crowd, at the 8th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards after party.

With the unveiling, DJ Kontroller joins DJ Spinall, DJ Obi, DJ Cuppy and DJ Exclusive on a list of Pepsi Naija's DJ ambassadors, and will henceforth feature in Pepsi's campaigns.

Commenting on the choice of DJ Crowd Kontroller as the new face of the Pepsi brand, General Manager, Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye, said: "We are happy to be adding DJ Crowd Kontroller to our list of Naija made brand ambassadors. DJ Crowd Kontroller's talent, skills and connection with the Nigerian entertainment audience aligns with the aspirations of the Pepsi brand. We will be working together to create more memorable experiences for the Nigerian consumers."

Speaking on his new role with Pepsi, DJ Crowd Kontroller said: "I am proud and excited to be associated with Pepsi which has such a rich history with the Nigerian entertainment industry. Pepsi has created a connection with the Nigerian youth over the years, and I look forward to this adventure with the Pepsi Naija brand and music lovers across the country."

Pepsi Naija unveils Crowd Kontroller as new DJ brand ambassador
Pepsi Naija unveils Crowd Kontroller as new DJ brand ambassador Pulse Nigeria

Pepsi Naija is renowned as a huge supporter of the Nigerian music industry and was the first brand to ever sign on DJs as brand ambassadors. In 2018, it revolutionised the Naija music scene with the ‘Refresh the Mix’ campaign with which it announced its first set of DJ ambassadors.

The growing list of Pepsi ambassadors also include top music acts like Wizkid, Burnaboy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and rave of the moment, Rema and Ayra Starr.

DJ Crowd Kontroller is known for his ability to sustain crowds' dance tempo and keep them on their feet. He has a collection of mixtapes and a hit track titled 'Money Sweet' featuring Orezi.

_----_

FeatureByPepsi

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pepsi Naija unveils Crowd Kontroller as new DJ brand ambassador

Pepsi Naija unveils Crowd Kontroller as new DJ brand ambassador

'Ayinla' wins big at Pan African Film & Arts Festival

'Ayinla' wins big at Pan African Film & Arts Festival

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

Fiancée of Michael Blackson confirms she's allowed him to get side chicks (WATCH)

Fiancée of Michael Blackson confirms she's allowed him to get side chicks (WATCH)

'The Harder They Fall' director confirms new film based on Blacks in biblical era

'The Harder They Fall' director confirms new film based on Blacks in biblical era

Pulse List: 7 BBNaija housemates that have received car gifts after show

Pulse List: 7 BBNaija housemates that have received car gifts after show

J'Dess links up with The Cavemen, Waje, Zoro and Selebobo for 'Chi Efo' visuals

J'Dess links up with The Cavemen, Waje, Zoro and Selebobo for 'Chi Efo' visuals

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix) Rises to No. 4

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” Rises to No. 4

Mac Miller's drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison over fatal overdose

Mac Miller's drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison over fatal overdose

Trending

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]