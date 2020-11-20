Paul Okoye has taken a swipe at Davido for calling those who attended his birthday party, pussies.

Paul and his estranged twin brother held separate birthday parties that were attended by closes friends, celebrities, and family members.

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Friday, November 20, 2020, where he slammed Davido for having the audacity to insult his friends.

Paul Okoye cautions Davido over comments about his birthday party [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

"On what level and what audacity do you have to call my family and friends pussy. Bro, has it come to that? am highly disappointed with you," he wrote.

Paul Okoye says those who attended his birthday party also attended that of his twin brother. [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

"You don't have the right to insult my family and friends. That's f*cked up. For your info, 90% of those that came to mine still went to his. Same the other way round. And I respect their decision."

Paul's post came a few hours after Davido had slammed those who attended the separate parties of the estranged twin brothers.

Davido tweets about celebrities who attended Psquare's separate birthday parties [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

The Okoye brothers celebrated their 39th birthday on Wednesday, November 18.

While Peter had an indoor party, Paul hosted friends and a number of celebrities including Yemi Alade, Harrysongz, and Jude Okoye to a poolside party.

Peter and Paul Okoye turned 39 on Wednesday November 18, 2020 [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

The brothers haven't seen eye to eye since their beef started in 2015.

However, in 2017, they finally parted ways not without a few dramas on social media.

From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.