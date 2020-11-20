Nigerian singer Davido has slammed those who attended Psquare's separate birthday parties.

The estranged brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, held separate parties to mark their 39th birthday.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Friday, November 20, 2020, where he called out the attendees for picking sides and attending their separate birthday parties.

"Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS !! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai," he tweeted.

The music star's tweet is coming 48 hours after the brothers celebrated with friends to mark their 39th birthday.

Peter and Paul Okoye turned 39 on Wednesday November 18, 2020 [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

While Peter had an indoor party, Paul's party had in attendance a number of celebrities including Yemi Alade, Harrysongz, and Jude Okoye.

The Okoye brothers have been at loggerheads with each other since 2015.

Rumours of their split first broke in 2015 which was later put to rest by Peter.

By 2017, it became apparent that the twin brothers were no longer compactable as they went their separate ways.

Psquare

This did not, however, happen without the brothers dragging each other on social media.

From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.