Oxlade dropped out of university because cultists disturbed him to join them

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He had to flunk out of school in his final year because of the disturbance.

Nigerian music star Oxlade was a student of LASU before he dropped out [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]
The singer made this disclosure during an interview on the Tea with Tay Podcast. He noted that he was constantly reading his books and studying his Bible, up until he had to drop out because of cultists.

He began, "During my university days, I was always in the church reading Bible and books. Then I dropped out in my final year. I’ve never said this before. I dropped out when some boys were trying to make me join gang."

According to Oxlade, the cultists were insistent on having him join them and would consistently try to convince him. He then noted that God had saved him in the nick of time because shortly after his grandma asked him to come home, the cultists went searching for him in his hostel. When they did not find him, they pounced on his roommates, inflicting near-fatal injuries on them.

Oxlade continued, "One day, my grandma called me asking where I was. I said I was on campus and she said I should start coming to our family home in Ibadan. I went to Ibadan. That day, those boys almost killed my roommates.

"That’s why I appreciate my grandma’s importance in my life. Forget all these things say we dey whyne, God dey, truly, there’s God. And I’m saying this with my full chest, God has saved me countless times. That's why I could come back twice as tall, just as Burna Boy called it."

His grandma's intuition was spot on, he did not know how but she was on to something.

"I don't know how my grandma knew, she just told me to come to Ibadan, that I shouldn't go and pack anything from the hostel, so I was there for a week. So the next few days my roommates said that they came to beat the shit out of them because of me," he said.

The entertainer then stressed that that was the last time he went to LASU.

