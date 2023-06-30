Teni & Oxlade join Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix

Afrobeats stars Teni & Oxlade have hopped on the remix of the hit singles 'Three Little Birds' released in 1977 by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

The remix features new verses from Teniola and Oxlade who joined Bob Marley in spreading the goodwill of positive thinking.

The Nigerian duo joins Sarkodie and Tiwa Savage as the African artists who have hopped on the remix of Bob Marley's classics with the Ghanaian rapper appearing on the remix of 'Stir It Up' and the Nigerian singer appearing on the remix of 'Waiting In Vain'.