ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Teni & Oxlade join Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music stars Teni & Oxlade hops on the remix of the classic single 'Three Little Birds'.

Teni & Oxlade joins Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix
Teni & Oxlade joins Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix

Recommended articles

Afrobeats stars Teni & Oxlade have hopped on the remix of the hit singles 'Three Little Birds' released in 1977 by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

The remix features new verses from Teniola and Oxlade who joined Bob Marley in spreading the goodwill of positive thinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian duo joins Sarkodie and Tiwa Savage as the African artists who have hopped on the remix of Bob Marley's classics with the Ghanaian rapper appearing on the remix of 'Stir It Up' and the Nigerian singer appearing on the remix of 'Waiting In Vain'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats sensational Monaky drops impressive debut album 'Patient Zero'

Afrobeats sensational Monaky drops impressive debut album 'Patient Zero'

Olakira returns with new exciting two single-pack 'Ileke' & 'Kisses'

Olakira returns with new exciting two single-pack 'Ileke' & 'Kisses'

Teni & Oxlade join Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix

Teni & Oxlade join Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix

Has music success become a bane for marital responsibility?

Has music success become a bane for marital responsibility?

Spinall & Wizkid combine for new single 'Loju'

Spinall & Wizkid combine for new single 'Loju'

'My middle name is Kardashian' - Kourtney claps back at trolls

'My middle name is Kardashian' - Kourtney claps back at trolls

OG Tubaski shares a personality with 2face Idibia and he is ready to make you dance

OG Tubaski shares a personality with 2face Idibia and he is ready to make you dance

Odumodu Blvck collaborates with Fireboy on new exciting single 'Firegun', announces new EP

Odumodu Blvck collaborates with Fireboy on new exciting single 'Firegun', announces new EP

Go inside Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]

Go inside Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A list of all the winners at the 2023 BET Awards

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Nigerian artists with BET Awards

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

A Pulse interview with Nigerian music producer Ragee

Ragee: The producer behind the biggest Afrobeats song of 2023 [Pulse Interview]

A pulse review of Seyi Vibez's album 'Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez settles into his glory in 'Thy Kingdom Come'