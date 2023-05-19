The sports category has moved to a new website.
Oxlade shares new exciting single 'Ovami' featuring Flavour

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Flavour has released a new song titled 'Ovami'.

His latest single sees him combine with smooth singing vocalist Oxlade for a Highlife record titled 'Ovami' which is Pidgin homophone of "Over Me".

The single sees Flavour brings his swaggering Igbo Highlife flows while Oxlade incorporated his catchy melodies for a record that's fit for celebrating the beauty of love.

'Ovami' is Oxlade's first release of 2023 after he appeared on multiple collaborations. The single is coming off the back of a hugely successful 2022 where he enjoyed international success with his smash hit 'Kulosa'.

The single is available for streaming on all platforms.

