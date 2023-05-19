Oxlade shares new exciting single 'Ovami' featuring Flavour
Nigerian superstar Flavour has released a new song titled 'Ovami'.
Recommended articles
His latest single sees him combine with smooth singing vocalist Oxlade for a Highlife record titled 'Ovami' which is Pidgin homophone of "Over Me".
The single sees Flavour brings his swaggering Igbo Highlife flows while Oxlade incorporated his catchy melodies for a record that's fit for celebrating the beauty of love.
'Ovami' is Oxlade's first release of 2023 after he appeared on multiple collaborations. The single is coming off the back of a hugely successful 2022 where he enjoyed international success with his smash hit 'Kulosa'.
The single is available for streaming on all platforms.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng