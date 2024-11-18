Our parent's generation didn't support their children's talents - Phyno

Speaking during his interview on the In My Opinion Podcast, the award-winning musician reflected on his own experience, revealing that his parents initially did not support his musical aspirations. "My parents didn't support my career when I first started. It's different now," he said.

He added, "I think the generation after my parents understands what it means to support their children's talent and knows that there is something special about a child who loves music, or a child who loves to play ball."

The rapper contrasted the two eras, highlighting how children in the past were often punished for pursuing their passions. "Then, when parents come home and see you playing ball, they beat you and seize the ball and give you punishment. You understand me?" he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phyno commended today's parents for recognising and nurturing their children's gifts, whether in music, sports, or other areas. "

"I'm just trying to say that era and this era are different. Now any father who sees his son can play ball and enrols him in an academy. Some, at 1 year old already buy you a ball and say you must play ball like Neymar," he explained.