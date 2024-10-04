ADVERTISEMENT
Phyno shines on fifth album 'Full Time Job'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music icon Phyno has unveiled his highly anticipated fifth studio album, 'Full Time Job'.

'Full Time Job' reflects his journey as an artist, seamlessly blending his native culture with global music influences. The album is Phyno’s most dynamic body of work yet. It features collaborations with some of the most exciting names in music, including Burna Boy, Fave, Chip, ArrDee, Cheque, Flavour, NSG, and Johnny Drille.

The album encapsulates Phyno's vision of exporting his culture through music while creating a sound that resonates across borders. It opens with the commanding 'It’s Nothing,' setting the stage for a journey through Phyno’s world—a world that balances confidence, introspection, and deep cultural pride. Standout tracks include 'Back Outside' featuring Cheque, the energetic anthem 'Eyes On Them' with Chip, and the buzzing single 'Time Of My Life' featuring Arrdee.

Phyno's ability to blend lyrical prowess with melodic undertones is evident in 'Deep' featuring Fave, and the soulful 'Sweet Karma' with Johnny Drille.

The album also features the previously released single 'DO I,' both the original and remix featuring Burna Boy, which elevated the song to new heights, making it one of the biggest hits in the country. Tracks like 'Men Don Show Face' featuring Flavour and 'Pinterest' with NSG continue to push the boundaries of Phyno’s musical exploration, connecting Nigeria to the global stage.

With his effortless blend of singing and rapping, Phyno’s work transcends genre, offering a musical experience that crosses borders. 'Full Time Job' reaffirms his place as one of Africa’s most influential artists, with a sound rooted in authenticity and a vision for global reach.

‘FULL TIME JOB’ TRACK LISTING

1. IT’S NOTHING

2. BACK OUTSIDE FT CHEQUE

3. EYES ON THEM FT CHIP

4. DO I 5. DEEP FT FAVE

6. TIME OF MY LIFE FT ARRDEE

7. NWAYO NWAYO

8. MEN DON SHOW FACE FT FLAVOUR

9. GRATEFUL

10. NWOKE ESIKE (INTERLUDE)

11. TROUBLE MAKER

12. PINTEREST FT NSG

13. DO I (REMIX) FT BURNA BOY

14. SWEET KARMA FT JOHNNY DRILLE

15. ANTHEM NDI EZE

Adeayo Adebiyi

Phyno shines on fifth album 'Full Time Job'

Phyno shines on fifth album 'Full Time Job'

