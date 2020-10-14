Nabila Fash has celebrated her bosom friend and movie star, Caroline Danjuma after she was called out by her 'estranged' husband, Oritsefemi.

The music star called out Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in their marriage.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the businesswoman praised Danjuma for their tested and trusted friendship.

"In the journey of life, there are people we must not take for granted! We have cried, fought, laughed, gone crazy together. Yet we are always there for each other. Thank you for holding my hands, praying with me, being my sister, and making me smile always," she wrote.

"We have a story, and it’s a beautiful story. Thank you is not enough 💕💕💕 Everyone please say a prayer for my sister and tell her thank you for me. #Sisterhood #Family #Love Cc @carolynahutchings."

There are unconfirmed reports that Fash has returned to her matrimonial home, following pleas from her husband, Oritsefemi.

Singer, Oritsefemi and wife, Nabila Fash.

Oritsefemi spent the better part of the week pleading with his wife on social media to return home.

While pleading with his wife, he took a swipe at Danjuma.

He accused her of being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.