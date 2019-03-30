The whip is a BMW given to her by her dad, Capt. Matthew Ekeinde. Princess was captured on her mum's Instagram on Saturday, March 30, 2019, while inspecting her gift as she turned 22.

"And princess gets her first Car from Daddy! He said ' princess I know this is your bashtoy pls keep monies aside for panelbeating'. Lol... congrats," the actress says to her daughter.

It is a year of notable achievement for Princess as she gets older. In January 2019, she graduated from a university in Northern Cyprus, ensuring another congratulatory message on IG from her mother who was proud about the feat.

The actress observed that it is a thing of joy to see her first child complete her learning programme.