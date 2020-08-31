Nigerian movie icon, Omotola Jalade-Ekiende, and her kids have recovered from the dreaded coronavirus.

The Nollywood movie star who was full of praises to God for their speedy recovery shared the good news via her Instagram page on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

"Grateful! 🙏🏽 I am grateful to God Almighty the Lord of lords for all He has done for my family and I. He is truly a dependable Friend if you trust in Him. I'll also like to thank you all for your love, prayers, calls, messages, posts, and thoughts. All truly appreciated," she wrote.

"My kids and I are fine and COVID free now, and I do not take the experience for granted at all. If you still don't believe this virus is real, I pray you don't experience it to believe."

"If you ever feel ill during this pandemic, pls know there's nothing to fear or be ashamed of...you're not alone. Pls get TESTED immediately, it could save your life. Many have had covid and treated it as fever, malaria, etc and luckily they've been fine....( note that symptoms are different and viral loads vary)."

She went to admonish Nigerians on the need to go testing and take the necessary steps to avoid the dreaded virus.

"However, a problem with that is they have probably gone on to infect others since they were not monitored or guided. The average span for a covid infection if not severe is 2 weeks (14 days ) when you should totally isolate so as not to infect others," she wrote.

"Make sure to use vitamins - VitC (1000ml), vitD, and Zinc daily, and please WEAR A MASK. Please maintain physical distancing, wear a mask properly, and wash your hands regularly. I'll also like to thank the amazing lead Dr who treated me, Dr Folarin Opawoye and Finally, my husband whose Love and Faith nursed us back to health. To God Alone be all the Glory. Thank you all. ❤"

It would be recalled that the movie star and her kids tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the month.

She however stated that there was no cause for alarm they were receiving treatment.

Ekeinde joins the list of celebrities who have fought and won the covid-19 battle.