Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has lost her mother-in-law.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 11, 2021, where she announced the passing away of the family's matriarch.

"Our matriarch 🙏🏾 Mrs Oboli 🖤 We will miss you. No words 💔 ," she wrote.

Her husband, Nnamdi Oboli also took to his account to pay tribute to his mother and express his sorrow at her demise.

"Saddest day ever!!! 😪 My dear mum has passed on! I can’t imagine a moment without her being around, with her strong vibrant, and ever concerned self," he wrote.

"She went the way of all flesh, and thought it’s expected, the pain isn’t minimized by that thought."

"I have a lot to say about this great woman, but the pain is still fresh and the thought of her passing still unsavory. “The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.”

"Rest In Peace my dearest mum, till we meet to part no more 🙏🏽 "

May her gentle soul rest in peace.