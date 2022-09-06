Olamide's baby mama Maria Okan says she was not offered money to k*ll her baby

"Good morning I was never OFFERED, I never ASKED, nor did I RECEIVE money to murder a child. I heard that story for the 1st time when you all did - when I was 8 months You say I made the wrong choice to carry life, and I should’ve opted for murder? Pele. I love motherhood," she tweeted.

"At the time those nonsense stories came out, I chose to focus on delivering my child since I had a high-risk pregnancy and a fibroid that practically exploded a few months in. But as she is safe and sound now, there’s no pressure. We thank God."

"And for the record, no one gave me any stinking money for an abortion. As a mother, when you carry a child and deliver her by the Grace of God, you will know how insulting this is and has been."

"Your trolling comments, death threats and insults all these years have meant nothing lol. We are doing well, we are healthy, we are making money and we will continue to elevate."

Okan's tweets came hours after she had shared a post on IG recounting how she realised she was going to raise her baby alone months into the pregnancy.

"This is the story of a lady who relocated to the UK from Nigeria pregnant with her first child. Halfway through her pregnancy, she realised she would have to raise the child alone," she wrote.

Okan's pregnancy broke the internet back in 2019 and the buzz was massive.

The MTV Shuga actress had entered into a romantic relationship with Olamide with the belief that he was single and separated from his baby mama.

“Olamide told her he was single that’s why she began a relationship. They loved each other,” the source revealed to Pulse back in 2019.

However, the love affair began to fade away when Maria found out that the YBNL boss was still with his baby mama and long-time partner.

According to reports, the actress moved out of the country while she was pregnant.