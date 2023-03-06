ADVERTISEMENT
Olamide recounts the most embarassing moment of his life

Babatunde Lawal

This was many years ago before the hit song 'Eniduro' catapulted the rapper into the limelight.

Olamide Baddo

Popular indigenous rapper Olamide has detailed the most embarrassing moment in his life. According to the widely-loved rapper, the incident made him both livid and ashamed at the same time.

The Nation reports that the incident, as he explained, happened many years ago when he was still working under his boss and producer, ID Cabasa.

Baddo said, "I was in the studio when this senior artist came in to record a song, and he said he was hungry. Who else will he send to buy food if not me, who was the youngest in the studio? The money he gave me was not enough for his meal, so I decided to add my own money. I even used my money to pay for transportation. When I got back to the studio with the food, guess what this guy said to me? "Cabasa, tell this your boy to give me my change. If he wants money, he should tell me, and I will give it to him. He should not use a trick to steal my money. I almost got angry, but one look from ID Cabasa calmed me down. Today, the guy is one of my biggest fans, and he is planning to do a song with me."

Olamide is one of the most successful rappers in Nigeria, with over a decade of experience in the music industry. He has won numerous awards and has collaborated with several international artists, including Wale and Skepta.

