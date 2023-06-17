ADVERTISEMENT
I had 16 stitches, almost died during mouth surgery - Odumodublvck

Anna Ajayi

The hit singer, Odumodublvck almost died during surgery but God saved him.

Odumodublvck narrates his ordeal during surgery [Instagram]
Odumodublvck narrates his ordeal during surgery [Instagram]

Speaking on the Body & Soul podcast hosted by Joeboy, the rapper disclosed that he had the surgery following the release of his hit song, Declan Rice.

During the podcast interview, the songwriter expressed the gravity of his situation, stating that he had a near-death experience during the surgery but credited his survival to divine intervention.

He said, "You can hear the way I'm talking? It's not because of these [teeth] grills, it's because I did one operation (surgery). Ask my guys, I almost died but God kept me here right now. And the fact that God saved me, everything that was happening after that was not surprising."

The rapper further shared the challenges he encountered during his recovery period, including the need to consume cold baby food for two weeks and the loss of weight.

He also mentioned that he had undergone a procedure that involved sixteen stitches in his mouth.

Notably, the day Wizkid, the renowned Afrobeats star, shared his work on social media was the same day the rapper was discharged from the hospital.

Retelling his memorable encounter with Wizkid, Odumodublvck explained, "I woke up in the morning, I saw a message at 7 am, I saw Machala...And I checked my Instagram, everybody was sending me that Wizkid posted 'Picanto.' I'm like, that was like the first thing that God used to tell me that, yo, I'm with you, everything that is going to be happening from here onwards, it's going to be more than what eyes have seen, ears haven't heard."

The 29-year-old rapper was excited about Wizkid's support and the message he felt it conveyed.

He emphasised that such moments of recognition only serve to motivate him further, as he had already foreseen his future success.

Watch the full podcast here:

