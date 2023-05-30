The sports category has moved to a new website.
Odumodu Blvck releases 'Dog Eat Dog' remix featuring Santi & Bella Shmurda

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational rapper Odumodu Blvck returns with 'DOG EAT DOG II' on which he features Santi and Bella Shmurda.

Released May 30, 23, 'Dog Eat Dog II' comes with off the back of his hit single 'Declan Rice' which is his highest charting song yet with a Top 10 entry on TurnTable Top 100 and has accumulated over 20 million streams.

A smoky, energetic summer time refix of the original 2022 single featuring new verses from fellow Nigerian artists Cruel Santino and Bella Shmurda over a brooding and atmospheric beat.

A form of Hip-Hop that takes influences from Grime, Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat, and Progressive R&B, this music core informs his deep, intentional lyricism that has gained fans in the likes of Dazed, GUAP and BBC 1Xtra.

Speaking on the track, ODUMODUBLVCK says:

"DOG EAT DOG II is a spiritual sound, just imagine the three wise men coming together, that’s how I see this record. It is blessed. A lot of people think I was referring to a woman in DOG EAT DOG, whereas what I did was use a woman to symbolise the music industry. Hence the lyrics “When I show them light dem go turn their back them go show me dark”& “She can never lie I Dey treat am well, my lover."

'Dog Eat Dog' remix is out and available on all streaming platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

