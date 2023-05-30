Odumodu Blvck releases 'Dog Eat Dog' remix featuring Santi & Bella Shmurda

Released May 30, 23, 'Dog Eat Dog II' comes with off the back of his hit single 'Declan Rice' which is his highest charting song yet with a Top 10 entry on TurnTable Top 100 and has accumulated over 20 million streams.

A smoky, energetic summer time refix of the original 2022 single featuring new verses from fellow Nigerian artists Cruel Santino and Bella Shmurda over a brooding and atmospheric beat.

A form of Hip-Hop that takes influences from Grime, Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat, and Progressive R&B, this music core informs his deep, intentional lyricism that has gained fans in the likes of Dazed, GUAP and BBC 1Xtra.

Speaking on the track, ODUMODUBLVCK says:

"DOG EAT DOG II is a spiritual sound, just imagine the three wise men coming together, that’s how I see this record. It is blessed. A lot of people think I was referring to a woman in DOG EAT DOG, whereas what I did was use a woman to symbolise the music industry. Hence the lyrics “When I show them light dem go turn their back them go show me dark”& “She can never lie I Dey treat am well, my lover."