Rising star Odumodublvck drops highly anticipated single 'Declan Rice'
Hip Hop sensation Odumodublvck has released his highly anticipated single 'Declan Rice'.
Recommended articles
Artist: Odumodublvck
Song Title: Declan Rice
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: March 24th, 2023
Producers: Trill Xoe, John Wav
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 04 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Native Records
Details/Takeaway: Odumodublvck alludes to English defensive midfielder Declan Rice as he talks up his resilient nature and hunger for success. The single is another show of his abilities and the unique style that's adding complexity to Nigeria's Hip Hop scene.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng