Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has opened up on why she has not had a kid and why she’s not going to have one.

The award-winning actress while speaking at an event tagged “Conversation With Nse” in Lagos said she won’t be able to have a kid because she has removed her womb.

She said she was diagnosed with Adenomyosis, a medical condition whereby the inner lining of the uterus breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus, three years ago.

She said, “I was told I couldn’t have kids. And so, I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to make me have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through. And I’m literarily telling women and men, it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children. What really matters is what you would do for the world, for the universe.”

"When I was first told by the doctor that I would have to remove my womb to live a normal life, tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand. .

"It was reassuring that there was someone there and it was telling me that this is reality, my reality. The ordeal made me fall into depression.

"I didn’t think there was any point anymore because my society taught me that I have to be a mother to be appreciated and every time I went online, I would have one troll or two say ‘you never born? But I’m thankful that that didn’t break me.”

Nse Ikpe-Etim came into limelight in 2008 for her role in 'Reloaded'. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in 'Reloaded' and 'Mr and Mrs' at the 5th and 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards respectively.