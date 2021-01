Nigerian actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead.

The movie star died on Saturday, January 9, 2021, after complaining of body pains.

Until his death, the veteran actor was a radio broadcaster, writer, and TV personality. He joined the Nollywood movie industry in 2004 and has since acted in more than 150 movies.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Maduike's death is coming barely 48 hours after actress Folake Aremu passed away.