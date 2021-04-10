Nigerian movie veteran Bruno Iwuoha has died.

The movie star died at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

A statement released by the Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda Coker stated that the actor died on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

“It is on a sad note that we announce the passing away of our elder colleague and active member of AGN Abuja, Bruno Obinna Iwuoha," the statement read.

“He died in the early hours of this morning (10/04/2021) after a prolonged battle with diabetes. Bruno Iwuoha hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in Umunumo Umuanunu kindred, Imo state. He was aged 68 years, survived by his wife and six children.”

Until his death, Iwuoha was one of the biggest movie stars from the country.

He was regular in Nollywood in the early 2000s till his death.

He won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 3rd Africa Movie Academy Awards for his performance in the movie "Sins of the Flesh"

May his gentle soul rest in peace.