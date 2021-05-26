Nollywood actress Ify Onwuemene is dead

The actress died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, after battling Endometrial cancer for years.

The news of her passing away was announced by her colleague Gloria Anozie Young via her Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

"With a deep sense of loss but total submission to God Almighty, we regret to announce that IFEY ONWUEMENE has gone to be with the Lord," she wrote.

"IFEY ONWUEME was diagnosed with endometrial cancer, her womb was removed but she has been battling the ailment for many years now. In 2019, even after 8 sessions of chemotherapy, the doctors told her she had reached stage 4."

"However, we are not sure if she was given the wrong diagnosis or being treated with the wrong chemo, because she still felt pains on her upper abdomen and her tummy bloated."

She also narrated how the movie star spent a lot of money trying to get treatment.

"Ify spent more than 10million naira, being helped with donations by her fellow actors and other Nigerians. A gofundme account was opened for her but it did not yield much," she added.

"She had to go for draining every two weeks at a cost of 280,000naira but only 3litres of liquid can be removed at a time so that her heart is not affected. IFEY has finally gone to rest, today 25th May, 2021. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen. Burial arrangements will be released by the family."

Onwuemene is a Nollywood movie star who has been in the industry for over two decades.