Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu makes dramatic u-turn, says he is not gay

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 9, 2021, where he renounced homosexuality.

"Dear fans, I am not gay. I lost movie roles, endorsements and my girlfriend fighting for LGBT rights in Nigeria," he wrote.

"Omg, even my girlfriend left me despite knowing I was fighting for LGBT right in Naija but I no regret using my celebrity status to fighting for this beautiful community."

It would be recalled that in Jan, the actor revealed that he was gay.

"Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice Jesus kind of love," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

He came under severe backlash from several Nigerians including celebrities like Victoria Inyama who believed he was not sincere about his sexuality.