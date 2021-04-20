RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu makes dramatic u-turn, says he is not gay

Odion Okonofua

Maduagwu says he has lost movie roles and endorsement deals since he began his LGBT activism.

Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has made a dramatic u-turn on his sexuality.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 9, 2021, where he renounced homosexuality.

"Dear fans, I am not gay. I lost movie roles, endorsements and my girlfriend fighting for LGBT rights in Nigeria," he wrote.

"Omg, even my girlfriend left me despite knowing I was fighting for LGBT right in Naija but I no regret using my celebrity status to fighting for this beautiful community."

It would be recalled that in Jan, the actor revealed that he was gay.

"Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice Jesus kind of love," he wrote.

He came under severe backlash from several Nigerians including celebrities like Victoria Inyama who believed he was not sincere about his sexuality.

Maduagwu is a popular actor who became famous for trolling politicians, celebrities, and pastors on social media.

