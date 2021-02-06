Nollywood veteran Victoria Inyama has slammed her colleague, Uche Maduagwu for what she described as ridiculing the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community (LGBTQ).

The movie star made this known while reacting to a post credited to Maduagwu.

The actor had taken to his Instagram page where he shared a post about his erotic expectations for the upcoming Valentine's Day.

"My Valentine date must be a billionaire man with big cassava being gay is happiness some movie producers refuse to work with me because I came out as gay in Nollywood," he wrote.

It didn't take long before Inyama took a swipe at him, insisting that he was making ridicule of himself.

Inyama believes Maduagwu is lying about being gay. [Instablog9ja]

"You are clearly ridiculing the LGBT community and starting a brouhaha that will consume you. I can authoritatively tell you that this is either your way of getting attention for your movie or you are battling with a mental health issue," she wrote.

"This post right here is caused by poverty or an oblique allusion. This innuendo of lying about being gay is absolutely wrong and insensitive."

It would be recalled that the actor recently announced on social media that he is proudly gay.