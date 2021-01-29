Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has come out as gay.

The Nollywood actor made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, January 28, 2021, where he shared a post with a tag "Proudly Gay."

He went on to caption the photo with a message where he wrote about respecting the choices people make about their lives.

"Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice Jesus kind of love," he wrote.

Maduagwu is a popular actor who became famous for trolling politicians, celebrities, and pastors on social media.