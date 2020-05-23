Its raining babies in Nollywood as Sean Jimoh welcomes baby boy with wife, Olatokunbo.

The seemingly excited actor took to his Instagram page on Friday May 22, 2020, where he announced the arrival of the baby.

"On this day of our God, Dolabomi is born. We give thanks," he captioned the photo.

He also went on to shower praises on his wife for all she went through during and after the arrival of their child, Dolabomi.

"We had a lot of fun and not so fun times on the journey to this beauty that God has allowed into our lives. First trimester woes, sleepless nights, serious nausea and aversion to perfumes, lol. wife literally slept in a recliner for weeks as she couldn't sleep in our bed because of discomfort during the third trimester, but she carried it with grace and faith," he wrote.

"I saw the pain and how she smiled through it, she still made me breathtaking meals and took care of her business. Thanks to my darling wife for everything. All pregnant women and women at Large are the real MVPs.

The couple welcomed their child in the United States America [Instagram/SeunSeanJimoh]

"And for everyone out there looking for a Joy as ours, may it come to you in God's time and with the right person. Amen. I Iove you Olatokunbo, I love you Anjolaoluwa, I love you Dolabomi. You guys are my perfection ❤"

Congratulations to the Jimohs from all of us at Pulse.