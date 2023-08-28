ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has lost hope in Nigeria's electoral process

He believes that the only credible election held in Nigeria was the annulled 1993 poll.

Pete Edochie asserts that Nigeria has not had a free and fair election since 1993
Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the thespian asserted that the canceled 1993 election was the only free and fair election held in Nigeria. He recalled that during that election, the voter intimidation and malpractices which run rampant in today's electoral system were nonexistent.

“That election was the freest and the best election we have had in this country. I am 76, so, if I’m not saying it with fear of contradiction, I am saying it with plenty of authority and with plenty of conviction, you didn’t see people snatching ballot boxes, creating problems, shooting around, and scaring people. That election was cancelled, and I lost hope. Ever since, we have never had a free and fair election,” he said.

The veteran stands firm on his belief that his belief that history continues to repeat itself in Nigeria.
The actor stressed that Nigerian politicians have not learned from the past and continue to make the same mistakes because every election year there is violence.

In his words, “A lot of people say that history repeats itself because we learn nothing from history itself. History offers us a lot of lessons, but we prefer to ignore those lessons and keep repeating our mistakes. Each time we have an election, there’s always chaos, consequent upon it."

According to him, Nigerian youths have been stifled and their aspirations dashed during the 2023 elections. He stands on his belief that they would not turn up in the same numbers during the next elections because of this.

He said, “The youths of this country have been insulted. Their sensitivity is brutalized. Their aspirations asphyxiated. 2023 comes and what do you see? You have to pay a hundred million to purchase a declaration of intent form. How many youngsters are going to come out and do that just so they can take part in politics? "

