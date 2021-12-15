RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor revealed in 2020 how he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer

Nigerian actor Karibi Fubara [Instagram/KaribiFubara]
Nigerian actor Karibi Fubara [Instagram/KaribiFubara]

Nigerian actor Karibi Fubara is dead.

Recommended articles

The death of the movie star was announced by his sister, Aya Eneli via her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 12, 2021.

"My brother, Karibi Fubara, has joined the ancestral realm. I’m devastated, but not hopeless. He lived fully and with joy. Left a great body of work. Will be a powerful ancestor. I love you, #ChiefBlack. I do not own the rights to this song," she wrote.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Until his death, Fubara was a Nollywood actor who rose to prominence after starring in 'Before 30.'

He went on to star in several movies including God Calling, Quam’s Money, Castle and Castle, Royal Hibiscus Hotel and Smart Money Woman.

In 2020, the movie star took to his Instagram page where he revealed how he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer.

He is survived by a wife, Yolanda Okereke.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is dead

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is dead

Music mogul Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama Sandra Iheuwa drags him on Instagram

Music mogul Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama Sandra Iheuwa drags him on Instagram

Posh Life sets the stage for December as Mukhy takes Centre Stage

Posh Life sets the stage for December as Mukhy takes Centre Stage

Congolese singer, Koffi Olomide sentenced to 18 months in prison for kidnap

Congolese singer, Koffi Olomide sentenced to 18 months in prison for kidnap

Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade announce date for their wedding

Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade announce date for their wedding

Fireboy, Wande Coal, Ayra Starr, others thrill fans at ‘The Live In Concert’

Fireboy, Wande Coal, Ayra Starr, others thrill fans at ‘The Live In Concert’

Wizkid, Olamide, Joeboy & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now!

Wizkid, Olamide, Joeboy & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now!

How Fake drugs are made in movies

How Fake drugs are made in movies

Golden Globes 2021: King Richard, Spencer, House of Gucci and more gain early entry

Golden Globes 2021: King Richard, Spencer, House of Gucci and more gain early entry

Trending

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Tristan Thompson and his new baby mama Maralee Nichols [Instagram/TristanThompson]

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila shares screenshot of message where he allegedly threatened her

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex-wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu says Femi Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu [PremiumTimes]