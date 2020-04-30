Nigerian actor, Gbolahan Olatunde also known as Bollylomo has reacted to the rape allegations levelled against him.

The actor was recently called out on Twitter for allegedly raping several women. According to the accuser, Bollylomo had molested and raped several underage girls at different points.

In a statement released via his Twitter page on Thursday, April 30, 2020, the actor said this is not the first time he has been accused falsely of rape.

According to him, rather than react to the allegations on Twitter, he has informed his lawyers about the allegations.

"Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, A Twitter user yesterday, came out to falsely accuse me of sexual assault/rape and has proceeded to make several false, derogatory and defamatory statements against my person," the statement read.

"This is not an allegation I take lightly and as such, I have contacted my lawyers and given them a full brief on the issue, hence the reason for my delayed response in addressing these false allegations.

"While I do not wish to further fuel this flagrant falsehood, as this is not the first time these kinds of allegations of rape/sexual assault has been leveled against my person which I didn’t address as it was an unsubstantiated attempt to smear my name.

"Considering the severity of these allegations, I deem it pertinent to state that I, Gbolahan Olatunde aka “Bollylomo”, categorically deny these allegations and state that I have never raped any person.

Gbolahan Olatunde is a Nigerian actor known for his role in the Nollywood blockbuster, ''Ojukokoro: Greed.'