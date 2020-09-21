Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo has been conferred with a chieftaincy title.

In a series of videos shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, September 20, 2020, Ekubo expressed gratitude to the king of the community where the title was conferred on him.

The movie star was conferred with the title 'Ikuku Of Amumara Town, Mbaise in Imo State.

"Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State - has just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise. IMO State. At the just-concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival)," he wrote.

"Coronation by - Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State. Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, @vintagedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m."

Ekubo went on to say that henceforth, he would love to be addressed as a chief.

"Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nickname”. #IgboAmaka," he said.

Ekubo joins the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles.