Nkechi Blessing shades ex, says he visited Ekiti State with rented cars

Odion Okonofua

Blessing and her ex have been at loggerheads since their messy split earlier in the year.

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

In a recent post shared via her Instagram Stories, the movie star slammed him for showing up at a political rally in his state with rented cars.

"Over the weekend, real politicians stormed Ekiti with their own cars and CTU...not rented cars and escorts. Ewo," she wrote.

Blessing's post is coming on the heels of her last relationship which ended messily.

It would be recalled that in April 2022, Blessing and her former partner Opeyemi Falegan took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

Nkechi Blessing and her ex-hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nkechi Blessing and her ex-hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

On Falegan's part, the only reason Blessing decided to be with him was for sex and money.

It didn't end there as the politician accused the actress of practicing bad hygiene.

"I apologised to her because I just want bygone to be bygone. Not because I want her back. Are you serious? Do you know why I left? I left for a different reason. Personal hygiene," he said.

"You have to tell a woman to change her pants in three days. You have to tell a woman to brush her teeth in the morning. After the whole thing, everywhere is messed up. You want me to manage that? No, I wouldn't."

He made the allegations hours after he publicly apologised to the actress over the manner their relationship ended.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
