Wonders they say will never end on the streets of Twitter as former BBNaija housemate, Nina throws what looks like a shade to Tacha over her car gift.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, where she dropped a tweet that appears to look like a shade towards Tacha.

"All I saw was an overused Benz tho, who bought it again “FANS” 😂😂😂😂😂 “ fans will soon start giving people boyfriend ooo” yen yen yen ....😂😂 but you all know I can’t keep quiet tho .." she tweeted.

A lot of people who aren't pleased with this tweet have camped in her comment section as they express their displeasure over the tweet.

It would be recalled that Tacha shared a video of a car gift she got from her fans for her birthday.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, where she shared videos from the surprise gift presentation.

Tacha could not hide her joy as she was presented the car in the presence of her friends who attended her private birthday dinner. Among those who attended her birthday dinner were Bobrisky, Maureen Esisi, and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther.