Toyin Abraham has received the wrath of angry Nigerians on Twitter for promoting her movie amid the #EndSars protest.

The movie star took to her Twitter page on Friday, October 9, 2020, where she shared a series of posts about her movie 'Fate Of Alakada.'

"Fate of Alakada still showing in all cinemas nationwide," she tweeted.

This, however, did not sit well with a lot of Nigerians on the social media platform who slammed the actress for promoting her movie while other celebrities are protesting or lending their voices to curb the menace created by the special police unit.

She went on to slam those who accused her of promoting the movie in the midst of the protest across the country.

"It’s fine dear I have posted on all my platform and I don’t get why I can’t promote film cos of #endsars I am not happy atall but obviously God is on our side and definitely they will end sars," she said while replying an aggrieved Nigerian.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Abraham's post.