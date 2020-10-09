Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has reacted to the #EndSARS protest across the country.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Friday, October 9, 2020, the billionaire heiress said despite not been affected personally by police brutality in the country, she is deeply concerned for her fans.

"I would be lying if I said I’m DIRECTLY affected by SARS but a lot of my Cupcakes are and that’s enough for me to care. I stand behind the movement to #EndPoliceBrutality AND #EndSARS," she tweeted.

"Going against the advice of those around me, but it doesn’t feel right. Silence can say so much. My fellow Nigerians, forgive me for taking so long to comment."

Cuppy joins the list of celebrities who have reacted to the killings and extortion by the special police unit of the Nigeria Police Force known as SARS.