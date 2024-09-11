ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian Skitmaker, Nastyblaq loses mother, shares emotional tribute

News Agency Of Nigeria

The skit maker disclosed this to his fans in a heartbreaking post on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Nigerian Skit maker, Nastyblaq loses mother
Nigerian Skit maker, Nastyblaq loses mother

Recommended articles

The skit maker disclosed this to his fans in a heartbreaking post on his Instagram page @nastyblaq on Wednesday. According to him, sadness had overshadowed his family for the past few days due to the death of his beloved mother.

“These past few days have been filled with nothing but sadness in my heart, concerning the passing of my beloved mother.

"I pray God gives me strength to heal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a great loss in my family and as much as this saddens our hearts, we know she is gone to a better place.

“Rest in peace my first love, the only reason for my motivation, you will surely be missed,” he wrote.

Nastyblaq, who is also an actor and comedian gained popularity in 2018 for his skit-making skills. He also won the comedian of the Year award at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2020.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Skitmaker, Nastyblaq loses mother, shares emotional tribute

Nigerian Skitmaker, Nastyblaq loses mother, shares emotional tribute

My artiste received $750k as part payment - Gracey spills on purple stardust podcast

My artiste received $750k as part payment - Gracey spills on purple stardust podcast

Fame can sometimes feel like a prison - Beyonce

Fame can sometimes feel like a prison - Beyonce

Davido thrills Ethiopian fans as the country celebrates the start of year 2017

Davido thrills Ethiopian fans as the country celebrates the start of year 2017

Exploring Mental Health and Suicide in Nollywood Films

Exploring Mental Health and Suicide in Nollywood Films

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toke Makinwa and D'banj are good friends [Tori ng]

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Dammy Krane, Davido

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness

Kate Henshaw stresses that Nigerian pedestrians have no rights [instagram/Katehenshaw]

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Seun Kuti urges Nigerians to mobilise and organise [Areweonair.com]

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti