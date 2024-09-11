Nigerian Skitmaker, Nastyblaq loses mother, shares emotional tribute

The skit maker disclosed this to his fans in a heartbreaking post on his Instagram page @nastyblaq on Wednesday. According to him, sadness had overshadowed his family for the past few days due to the death of his beloved mother.

“These past few days have been filled with nothing but sadness in my heart, concerning the passing of my beloved mother.

"I pray God gives me strength to heal.

“This is a great loss in my family and as much as this saddens our hearts, we know she is gone to a better place.

“Rest in peace my first love, the only reason for my motivation, you will surely be missed,” he wrote.