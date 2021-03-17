Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko has released some lovely photos of his wife, actress Regina Daniels and their son, Munir.

The billionaire businessman and politician took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, where he shared the cute photos.

"Beautiful mother and son," he captioned the photos.

Since the couple's relationship first made it to social media, they have never shied away from showing each other off.

From the expensive pieces of jewelry to the exotic car gifts, Nwoko has given everyone a reason to envy his wife.

Regina Daniels and billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, at the naming ceremony for their son

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.