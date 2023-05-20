The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nazo Ekezie stuns in stylish outfit for AMVCA ceremony

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByNazo

Nazo Ekezie
Nazo Ekezie

Recommended articles

Nazo Ekezie
Nazo Ekezie Pulse Nigeria

The actress looked so beautiful in this outfit garnering rave reviews for her sense of style.

Nazo Ekezie
Nazo Ekezie Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByNazo

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nse Ikpe-Etim responds to losing AMVCA award to Osas with laugh emoji tweet

Nse Ikpe-Etim responds to losing AMVCA award to Osas with laugh emoji tweet

Nazo Ekezie stuns in stylish outfit for AMVCA ceremony

Nazo Ekezie stuns in stylish outfit for AMVCA ceremony

'Anikulapo' wins best movie in Africa at 2023 AMVCA [see full list of winners]

'Anikulapo' wins best movie in Africa at 2023 AMVCA [see full list of winners]

A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

'I hate the word Nollywood' - Mo Abudu wants a different term

'I hate the word Nollywood' - Mo Abudu wants a different term

Seun Kuti’s Spain concert in jeopardy after arrest

Seun Kuti’s Spain concert in jeopardy after arrest

Biodun Stephen's 'Sista' lands official release date on Prime Video

Biodun Stephen's 'Sista' lands official release date on Prime Video

Is 'Legend or No Legend' a determinant of Wande Coal's status in the Industry?

Is 'Legend or No Legend' a determinant of Wande Coal's status in the Industry?

Christian movie group unveils 'The Crosswood'

Christian movie group unveils 'The Crosswood'

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi is dead

Murphy Afolabi's death has elicited a lot of reactions from industry folks

'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before' - Adekola Tijani

Saint Obi was 57 years old when he died [TwitterOdu]

Nigerian actor Saint Obi dies after prolonged illness

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest