Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has called off his planned #EndSarsBrutality protest in Lagos.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the rapper said he is putting a halt to the planned protest for a week.

"We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there are no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan," he tweeted.

Naira Marley's latest post is coming barely an hour after the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force announced that it's Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba will be having an Instagram live chat with the music star.

"Today, Tuesday 6th October 2020, by 11 am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned," it tweeted.

The music star had announced plans to lead a protest in Lagos on Tuesday, October 6, to end the terror carried out by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).