Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley is set to lead an #EndSarsBrutality protest in Lagos.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Monday, October 5, 2020.

According to him, the protest which is billed to take place on Tuesday, October 6, is going to be a peaceful one devoid of chaos and stealing.

"So 9 am tomorrow we move 2nd toll gate Peaceful protest No vandalism, no fights, and no stealing," he tweeted.

Naira Marley is the second known celeb who is planning to lead a protest to end the terror carried out by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Naira Marley says the protest will be a peaceful one, devoid of chaos and stealing. (Instagram/Naira Marley) Instagram

Recall that singer, Runtown had earlier announced his plans to lead a similar protest in Lagos.

The music stars join the list of celebrities who have reacted to the call for protest against killings and extortion by police officers.

Runtown [Instagram/Runtown[

Earlier on Saturday, music star, Wizkid blasted President Muhammadu Buhari and told him to address the problems in his country rather than wishing the US President, Donald Trump quick recovery from COVID-19 infection.