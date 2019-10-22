Naira Marley has returned to the Federal High Court in Lagos for the hearing of his alleged cyber-crime case.

In a video shared by blogger, Instablog9ja, Naira Marley is spotted in the dock on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, where his case was been trialed by Justice Oweibo of the Federal High Court located at Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to reports, the music star will be returning to the court on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, as his case was adjourned by the presiding judge.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley was arrested by the EFCC back in May 2019, alongside men now identified as rapper, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch, and another unknown person.

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos where Naira Marley's bail application hearing took place

On May 10, 2019, Naira Marley, born Afeez Fashola was arrested by the EFCC alongside men now identified as rapper, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch, and another unknown person. Five days later, Zlatan Ibile and three others were released.

On the same day that Zlatan and the rest were released, the EFCC filed an 11-count fraud-related charge against Naira Marley. He appeared before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi in May on the charges filed against him.

When the news broke, it was alleged that his actual crime was credit card fraud. Also alleged was that cards carrying Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar were found on him.

If found guilty, Naira Marley faces imprisonment for a term of not more than seven years or a fine of not more than N5,000,000.00 and forfeiture of the advantage or value derived from his act.

