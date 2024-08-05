ADVERTISEMENT
My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses that he wants to repay her for her sacrifices.

Spyro [Spyro_official]
Spyro [Spyro_official]

The singer appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the Just Chude podcast, hosted by Chude Jideonwo, where he opened up about his career and his childhood. Speaking about his family, he detailed his experience as a pastor's child and how his father stopped paying his school fees because his grades dropped.

Spyro said to Chude, "I just bought a car for my mum and I've always wanted to do that. Doing it now just makes me excited that I'm at that point where I can put a smile on her face and make her happy. But beyond getting her a car, I'm doing some other things that make her excited and that's what matters to me. One of the major reasons why I grind is so that I can put a smile on my mum's face."

The singer reflected on his mother’s sacrifices during his school years, specifically when she took up the mantle of paying his fees after his father stopped.

He narrated, "When I was younger, I wasn't doing well in school and my dad withdrew and said he wasn't going to pay my school fees, my mum took the responsibility and sent me to secondary school."

"I saw her really struggle to do these things and she was also taking care of my twin sister and my older brother. It wasn't easy on her, it was a lot of work for her and she had to put in extra work and put her hands into other jobs that weren't as fresh. I feel like I have to repay her and she has to eat the fruits of her labour," he continued.

Spyro confessed that his father's financial withdrawal and stern nature affected his relationship with him over time.

"I think my dad was just trying to be a disciplinarian, that's why he stopped paying my fees. I would not blame him, I dey try for him sef, but it affected my relationship with him. I felt like he hated me and sometimes I would ask my mum if he was my real father because he was too high-handed," he cpncluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

