It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

Speaking during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on the Just Chude podcast, the singer described his childhood experience growing up as the child of a pastor.

"My dad is a pastor and it was difficult growing up with a pastor," he began in between laughter. "You're going to have to be in church whether or not you want to be in church, you must love God by force. He made us study the Bible from cover to cover, whether you like it or not," he added.

Spryro humorously recalled the rigorous upbringing he had, highlighting the compulsory Bible study sessions and morning devotions, which were scheduled during the most inconvenient times

He continued, "The annoying thing was the morning devotion, it was when sleep was getting deepest that they would wake you up for morning devotion. What the thing does is that it makes you hate God instead of loving him because it'd be like, 'This God wey wan ruin my life'.

The singer confessed that his upbringing was so rigorous that when he gained admission to the university, he saw it as an escape from the routine at home.

He said, "It was crazy, trust me it was a crazy experience. When I got into uni I saw it as my freedom and I never returned home for about four years. I was like, 'Thank you Jesus for this open door,' you know? I was waiting for it and I took it, then I didn't even turn back."

However, he also recognised the positive side of his strict religious upbringing, noting that his parent's teachings and the fear of God have not left him to this day.

"The good thing about having pastor parents is that even though I don't like the approach and everything, that fear of God is still in me. So all through my university, I was saved, I didn't do it for my parents; I just had the fear of God. That has worked for me until now, to this date, I don't smoke drink or carry women. All that attests to the fear of God because my dad and mum aren't here but God is seeing me," he explained.

See the full interview below:

