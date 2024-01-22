ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My father was a pastor and he made me hate God - musician Spyro

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"The pressure was not good," he said.

Spyro hated waking up early for fellowship as a child because it interrupted his sleep [Instagram/Spyro_official]
Spyro hated waking up early for fellowship as a child because it interrupted his sleep [Instagram/Spyro_official]

Recommended articles

The singer was a guest on the latest episode of the Tea with Tay Podcast, where he spoke to host, Emmanuel Taymesan, about his upbringing, growing up in the Mushin area of Lagos. He opened up about his experience as a pastor's son, stressing that at the time he "hated God" because of his father.

He began; "My father was quite strict and he's a pastor so you know the way pastors are with their kids. They're really strict because they have this ideology that their children are the ones that..." after which Taymesan chimed in saying, "Na we dey spoil pass," and Spyro nodded in agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his father, a pastor, instilled strict values, Spyro admitted that the pressure was intense, leading to a dislike for religion during his early years.

"The pressure is not good, I must say. But I didn't even know God through my dad, even though I was right in front of the Bible. Every morning we'd wake up to the Bible, I was forced to do it so I didn't know who God was. In fact, my dad made me hate God, the personality of God," he added

Spyro revealed that the daily routine of waking up before dawn for fellowship and being constantly surrounded by the Bible, created a negative perception of religion. Despite growing up in a religious environment, he emphasised that he found has come to enjoy religion on his own terms, separate from his father's ministry.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chidi Mokeme recounts experience with partial facial paralysis

Chidi Mokeme recounts experience with partial facial paralysis

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

Actor Chidi Mokeme opens up about running a sex toy business

Actor Chidi Mokeme opens up about running a sex toy business

My father was a pastor and he made me hate God - musician Spyro

My father was a pastor and he made me hate God - musician Spyro

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to perform at the Grammys live event

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to perform at the Grammys live event

'She dances like David' — How gospel singer Moses Bliss met Ghanaian fiancée

'She dances like David' — How gospel singer Moses Bliss met Ghanaian fiancée

Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team

Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team

'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh remains an inspiration to young Nigerian dancers. [Instagram/KaffyDance]

Dancer Kaffy opens up on why she chose dancing

Funke Akindele [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

I don't see my past marriages as failures - Actress Funke Akindele

Mabel Makun says that she is involving the police over an alleged threat to her life [Instagram.realmabelmakun]

AY Makun's wife Mabel alleges abuse in cryptic post, social media reacts

Tiwa Savage continues with her hustle after being robbed in London yesterday [Instgram/Tiwasavage]

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week