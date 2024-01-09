Singer Spyro describes his spec as a 'Jesus baddie'

Speaking with Hip Tv, the Only Fine Girl singer was asked about his spec and he stated that it has to be "a Jesus baddie." One of the definitions of a baddie according to Urban Dictionary are girls who are freewheeled, independent, bad and extremely attractive to guys. And according to Spyro, he likes his women to do what "bad girls" do but for their husband only.

"My spec is a Jesus baddie. That’s my spec. Know God, but be a baddie," he began in between laughter. "For example, because you're a Christian or because you know God or because you're a muslim sister does not mean that you should be mediocre in whatever you do. So I mean dress well, speak well, you know. Do those things that bad girls do, but do it for your husband alone," he continued.

Pulse Nigeria

In December 2023, Spryo faced some backlash from christians after he was seen singing during a carol service at his local church. His critics at the time claimed that because was not a gospel singer, he should not have performed in a church.

In the interview he pushed back saying that he has no intentions of changing, emphasising that the opposite of "gospel music" is not "secular" but "carnal" music.