Nigerian music veteran Sir Shina Peters has been ordained as a Bishop.

The music star was ordained by the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Lagos.

The Afro Juju star was ordained at a ceremony held at a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in the Iju area of Lagos on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Peters took to his Instagram page where he shared a video from the ordination.

"Bishop with the swagger. God above all," he captioned the video.

Born Oluwashina Akanbi Peters in Ogun State, in 1958, the music star's career in music began at a young age when he played with friends.

The music veteran rose to prominence in the 1980s after he released his first album Ace (Afro-Juju Series 1).

Sir Shina Peters dazzled fans at the GidiFest 2019 [Pulse]

The album went on to garner awards for Peters including the artist and album of the Year at the Nigerian Musical Awards.

He followed 'Ace' with 'Shinamania'; the album had singles such as 'Oluwa Yo Pese', 'Omo Bo' and 'Give Our Women Chance'.

He is married with children.