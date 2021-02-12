Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has treated his girlfriend Temi Otedola to an early Valentine's Day date.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories in the early hours of Friday, February 12, 2021, where he shared videos and photos from their special date night.

Every decor used for the date night was spot on and effortlessly beautiful.

Mr Eazi treats Temi Otedola to a speacial Valentine's day date [Instagram/MrEazi]

From the balloons to the cozy ambience, Mr Eazi had every detail planned out for his date.

The music star and the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola have been together for four years.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola eating lunch in Italy [Zumi.ng] Zumi.ng

This relationship has been one of the most interesting and not so private ones we've come to love in the entertainment industry.

From beautiful vacation trips to expensive gifts, Mr Eazi and Temi sure do know the business of being in love.

They recently started their own podcast 'How Far' where they talk about their relationship and the dos and don'ts in a relationship.