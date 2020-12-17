Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and his girlfriend Temi Otedola have a podcast called 'How Far' where they talk about their relationship and the dos and don'ts in a relationship.

Since they started dating, Mr Eazi and Temi have not been overly public with the details of their relationship.

On their podcast, which has three episodes so far, the couple has dished out a couple of details about their relationship.

These are seven things we have learnt about their four-year relationship from the podcast.

1. Mr Eazi pays for all the dates

In an episode of the podcast, the couple confirmed that Mr Eazi pays for their dates while Temi is responsible for planning them.

Temi has no problem paying for dates because she doesn't believe in the social construct around the gender roles that put it upon the man to pay for dates, but Mr Eazi does not care.

Mr Eazi believes men should be paying for days and advised men to always do so in their relationships.

"I have to make my ancestors proud," Eazi joked.

2. Temi moved on Eazi first

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been dating for four years (Instagram/Temi Otedola) Instagram

Temi does not go according to society's playbook, where everyone expects men to make the first move. In the podcast, we learnt that she moved on Mr Eazi first.

The couple said they met at a table during an event and Temi said she was immediately feeling the singer.

They started having a conversation, and Temi said Eazi was an asshole, but on the singer's part, he said he didn't want to fit the stereotype of Nigerian artists who people believe love having a lot of women.

After exchanging numbers, Mr Eazi said Temi didn't respond to all his texts with enough enthusiasm.

Their second meeting, although unplanned, was at a Drake concert and on their third meeting, also accidental, Mr Eazi had two beautiful girls with him.

3. He took her to a radio interview on their first date

On the pod, we learnt that their first official date was problematic because Mr Eazi took Temi along for an interview. Mr Eazi explained that his first date was at a Fela Play. After the play, Mr Eazi said he suddenly learnt that he was to make an appearance at a Tim Westwood show, so he took Temi along.

4. They are 'polar opposite' of each other

Mr Eazi and Temi believe that couples do not have to be compatible to work. The couple revealed that although they are 'polar opposite' of each other, that has not affected their relationship negatively.

They have different personalities. Some examples; Temi loves settling issues ASAP, while Mr Eazi can hold a grudge. Temi loves to schedule her day while Mr Eazi loves his schedule to be random as possible.

5. They spent time a lot of time together for the first time during lockdown

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola got to spend a lot of time together during the lockdown (Instagram/Temi Otedola) Instagram

As a thriving musician, Mr Eazi gets to travel a lot, and it made it difficult for the couple to spend a lot of time together. According to them, the most they had spent together was two weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown which forced both of them to stay together in Temi's London flat.

6. Eazi was drunk on their first official date.

Mr Eazi is not a heavy drinker. These days, wine is his favourite. But on his first official date with Temi, he took several shots of a strong drink which got him drunk.

Temi said he put him in an Uber the next day and the singer confirmed that his girlfriend took care of him that day.

7. Birthday presents for each other

On the pod, the couple talked about the most memorable presents they have gifted each other.

On the morning of Mr Eazi's birthday, while walking on a beach in Miami, Temi got a plane to fly past them with a message that read 'Happy birthday Tosin' (Eazi's real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade). She also wrote 365 love notes for him.

For Temi, Mr Eazi bought her a custom painting from her favourite artist. "An iconic present," Temi called it.