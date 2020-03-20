Today is Temi Otedola's birthday and her boyfriend, Mr Eazi can't get enough of her as he celebrates her with a cute message.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been dating for three years.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, March 20, 2020, where he shared a photo of billionaire heiress and himself.

He went on to caption the photo with the beautiful birthday message.

"More Life 🔊 to my Queen, my love @jtofashion May your light keep shining & never Die!!! Wish you great Health, Wisdom, Peace, Love & Joy!!! Omo to Shan! 😉😉." he wrote.

Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola turns 24 today.

Happy birthday to the fashion vlogger from all of us at Pulse.

Mr Eazi and Temi have been dating for over three years. The couple recently celebrated their third anniversary.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola eating lunch in Italy [Zumi.ng] Zumi.ng

This relationship has been one of the most interesting and not so private ones we've come to love in the entertainment industry.

From beautiful vacation photos to expensive and out of the world kind of gifts, Mr Eazi and Temi sure do know the business of being in love.