Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi recently celebrated three years of being together as a couple.

Temi Otedola took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 39, 2020, where she shared an adorable photo of Mr Eazi and herself.

Unlike most celebrity couples who are known for showing off their poetic skills during celebrations like this, the fashion vlogger only went straight to the point with her message; "3 years 🤍.''

This relationship has been one of the most interesting and not so private ones we've come to love in the entertainment industry. From beautiful vacation photos to expensive and out of the world kind of gifts, Mr Eazi and Temi sure do know the business of being in love.

The surprise gifts...

Back in 2019, Temi took to her Instagram page where she shared a post about the surprise gift she gave her boyfriend and music star, Mr Eazi. According to Temi, when she started dating Eazi, she realised that he was a huge fan of Andrea Bocelli, so she decided to get him tickets to go watch him perform live.

Obviously pleased by her gesture, Mr Eazi took to her Instagram comment section where he professed his undying love for her.

The vacation trips...

On Friday, August 9, 2019, Mr Eazi took to his Instagram page where he shared a photo of Temi and himself as they enjoy their vacation. The couple took a trip to the beautiful Greek Island where they got to spend quality time together.

For all time these guys shared a photo of their love life on social media, they leave everyone not just in total awe but inspired by their beautiful love story.